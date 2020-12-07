Bowles, Robertson reflect on time as commissioners, thank county staff

Before his time on the board of commissioners, Bowles served as the chief of the South Iredell Fire Department for nine years in the 1990s.

During his farewell speech, Bowles showed great appreciation for the staff that he has worked with for the last 22 years, including Deputy County Manager Susan Robertson and former Planning Director Jerry Lundy.

Robertson first won his seat on the board of commissioners in 2004, receiving the most votes that year and securing a four-year term, a feat Robertson repeated in both 2008 and 2012 to serve on the board for 12 consecutive years.

He then rejoined the board in 2019 when then-commissioner Jeff McNeely was appointed to the State House of Representatives and served out his term as a service to the county.

“When I first came onto the board, a former commissioner told me that you don’t have to be smart to be a county commissioner, you just have to be able to count to three,” Robertson said in his farewell address on Dec. 1. “But another commissioner told me that…if you can get it to a 5-0 vote, it’s always better.”

Robertson committed a large portion of his farewell speech to thank the leadership of the board, both past, and present, for their leadership during his extended time serving as a county commissioner.