Board of Elections assures voters that all ballots are being counted

After receiving a sizable amount of phone calls during the day on Thursday, the Iredell County Board of Elections released a statement to assure voters in the county that everything is being done to make sure their votes are counted and counted fairly.
“The Iredell County Board of Elections office works very hard to assure the citizens in our county that each of their votes count,” Becky Galliher, director of the Board of Elections, said in the statement. “We are currently conducting hand-to-eye audit counts on one of our precinct and one stop sites, to be certain that the machines counted properly.
“We are researching provisional ballots and scanning voter history into our system. This takes time and we are hoping to have our voter history posted by November 13th.
“I would like to say Thank you to each person who served as an election official this year. They are true Election Heroes.”
Galliher also wanted to remind all voters that any ballot cast prior to election day, whether it was cast during one-stop in-person voting or with a mail-in ballot, will be considered as an absentee ballot in their lookup system.
“The Iredell County Board of Elections conducts numerous audits,” Galliher added. “Everything the voter has signed has to match up to the ballot.”
Never have the voters of Iredell County cast more ballots in a single election than they did during this election season, casting more than 103,000 votes. The county voted overwhelmingly for the Republican party with most races being decided by 30 or more percentage points.
Earlier in the day Thursday, the state Board of Elections announced that there are still 341 provisional ballots outstanding in Iredell County. All of the results from the county are due to the state on Nov. 13 when all statewide results will be certified.
