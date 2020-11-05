Board of Elections assures voters that all ballots are being counted

After receiving a sizable amount of phone calls during the day on Thursday, the Iredell County Board of Elections released a statement to assure voters in the county that everything is being done to make sure their votes are counted and counted fairly.

“The Iredell County Board of Elections office works very hard to assure the citizens in our county that each of their votes count,” Becky Galliher, director of the Board of Elections, said in the statement. “We are currently conducting hand-to-eye audit counts on one of our precinct and one stop sites, to be certain that the machines counted properly.

“We are researching provisional ballots and scanning voter history into our system. This takes time and we are hoping to have our voter history posted by November 13th.

“I would like to say Thank you to each person who served as an election official this year. They are true Election Heroes.”

Galliher also wanted to remind all voters that any ballot cast prior to election day, whether it was cast during one-stop in-person voting or with a mail-in ballot, will be considered as an absentee ballot in their lookup system.