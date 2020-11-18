Bethlehem Star lighting format changed for 2020

The Bethlehem Star lighting program is scheduled for Dec. 5, and an inclement weather date of Dec. 6 at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church on N.C. 127 North, Hickory.

The 2020 program has undergone a change in format because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Instead of an outdoor service around bonfires with hot chocolate, walking to the manger, and musical groups performances, the program will now be a drive-thru event. It will include emphasis on the religious nature of the events leading up to the birth of Jesus and the appearance of the Bethlehem Star.

To maintain social distancing, no walking through the scenes will be allowed. Attendees are also encouraged to carpool. No restrooms will be available for visitors.

The drive-thru will take about 15 minutes with a continuing flow of cars from 6-7:30 p.m. Attendees may find less traffic in the period between 6:45-7:30 p.m. The Bethlehem Fire Department, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement explorers will maintain the flow of traffic. Dual lanes will be established as cars enter the parking area. A collection point will be provided for Alexander flood relief near the exit.