Benbow selected for NCBA's Citizen Lawyer Award

The award hasn’t formally been announced yet as the NCBA said it is still in the process of notifying this year’s award recipients, but confirmed Benbow was one of them.

The NCBA’s Citizen Lawyer Award is a way for peers to recognize some of the work that fellow attorneys do outside of the profession. In the case of Benbow and Harbinson, being peers occasionally means being rivals in the courtroom.

“On a personal note, David is as kind, humble, and considerate as you will find. He was even nice to me after he whipped my tail in my first custody case tried over four decades ago. His competence, humor, and passion have been the tools of his legal trade, where he has been very successful, while balancing the needs of his family and grandchildren,” Harbinson said in the submission for Benbow’s award candidacy. “I received this honor a couple of years ago. It will always remain the award that means the most to me. But, I’ll be honest, David deserves it more. You will be hard pressed to find someone who is more exemplary of the Citizen Lawyer Award than David Benbow.”

Benbow was quick to joke that might have been the last time he beat Harbinson in court and thanked him for nominating him, and said those activities outside of his law office and courtroom were also fueled by his faith.