Artist DeNeer Davis to paint mural on basketball court at Kimbrough Park

Graffiti and mural artist DeNeer Davis will be painting a basketball court mural at Kimbrough Park on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Davis is a former college basketball player turned visual artist. After a torn ACL, she suffered depression and found a love for art that pulled her through. She uses her talent and thankfulness to help others survive and thrive, providing art and artistic coaching for many nonprofits in the region.

The public tis invited to meet the artist and assist in the court painting. It will be a fun activity for the artists (and paint-by-number art dreamers) among us. Kimbrough Park is located at 1833 E. Greenbrier Road.

This project is a collaboration of the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department, Iredell Arts Council, the Statesville NAACP Chapter, Reimprise Fund and the N.C. Arts Council Grass Roots programs.