All Downtown Statesville events, including Pumpkin Fest and Downtown Trick-or-Treating, cancelled through mid-November

Another beloved event in Statesville has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Downtown Statesville organization announced Sunday night that the 17th annual Pumpkin Festival, which was set to be held on November 7, has been cancelled.

“In the interest of Public health and safety, we are not going to be able to move forward with hosting the 2020 Pumpkin Fest,” the city said in a statement on Facebook Sunday night. “The Pumpkin Fest Planning Committee were eagerly planning to see you for some fun in November, we cannot move forward in good conscience.”

The event, which has drawn thousands of people to downtown Statesville in years past, is added to the growing list of community favorites, such as the annual Carolina Balloon Fest, that has been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

"We held out as long as possible hoping that things would have improved by now regarding COVID-19," Marin Tomlin, executive director of the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation, said. "Organizers felt that there was no way to have thousands of people downtown and provide safe social distancing."

Marin also confirmed the cancellation of the annual downtown trick-or-treating event and all other city-hosted events through mid-November.

However, no comment has been made regarding whether or not trick-or-treating will be prevented throughout the city.

