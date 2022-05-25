Abby's Smart Girls place flags and hope to educate public on Memorial Day holiday

Dozens of American flags were placed at Broad and Center streets Tuesday in hopes of reminding the public, as Memorial Day weekend approaches, that a price was paid for that luxury.

That was the message that Abby's Smart Girls of the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont shared as everyone prepares for the holiday weekend.

"To remember the men and women who died for our country," Ameia Morrison, a member of Abby's Smart Girls, said in her prepared remarks. "Everyone should remember the weight of this day, and the good people behind it."

Aletha Hyde, Abby's Smart Girls program director, said the project was part of the program's community service goals, as well as making sure that the young women themselves understand the difference between Memorial Day, a holiday for remembering those who died in service to the country, and Veterans Day, a holiday for honoring living veterans.

"Just giving back to the community, it's not all about giving, it's about receiving," Hyde said.

Brady Johnson, director of development at the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, said there is nothing wrong with enjoying time with family and friends this weekend, but don't forget why you're able to.

"This is a holiday, and it's a time to enjoy our freedom and fun, but somebody paid the price for that," he said. "While we're celebrating and having fun, we should take a moment and reflect on the thousands of men and women that sacrificed their lives for our freedom."

Johnson said if any residents or businesses were interesting in hosting similar projects in the future, they could contact him and the Boys & Girls Club at 704-397-2427.

Abby's Smart Girls was founded by Russ and Vicki Winthrop after their daughter Abby Winthrop died in 2019 at the age of 24 while awaiting a heart transplant. The club provides support to young women at the Boys & Girls Club in Statesville.

