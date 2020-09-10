A POSITIVE PARTNERSHIP

A special delivery was made to N.B. Mills Elementary late last week and not a single student went home empty-handed.
Last Thursday, COSTCO of Mooresville delivered a donation of a backpacks to all 379 students that attend N.B. Mills with some students receiving their bag on Friday and the rest getting theirs Tuesday.
“The kids were surprised and thrilled to be getting a brand new backpack,” N.B. Mills Principal Jonathan Nicastro said. “As we were handing them out, we heard both students and staff saying ‘Wow, these are really nice bags!’”
Over the summer, COSTCO reached out to Nicastro to let him know that his school had been chosen to receive the donation, the principal was surprised and immediately accepted the gift.
“I said ‘Yes, please!’,” Dicastro said. “I know our students and parents were extremely excited.”
The backpacks were originally planned to be handed out at the school’s open house, but the warehouse store ran into a delay with their distribution and had to delay the delivery until last week.
“It actually worked out really well because we had just received student workbooks for reading and math that we needed to send home,” Dicastro said. “We stuffed the backpacks and it was the perfect way to send them home.”
Dicastro also believes the new backpacks will come as a relief to the families of his students, saying that they will now have the supplies needed for both virtual and in-person learning.
“I am grateful that COSTCO thought of our school and our students,” Dicastro said. “It is wonderful that these types of partnerships can directly and positively affect our students.”
