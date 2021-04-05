99 new COVID-19 cases reported over Easter weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,588 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 99 coronavirus cases since last Thursday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 210.

There was no report over the holiday weekend, resulting in Monday’s report being the highest single-day total since Feb. 18.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,054 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 922,560 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 907. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,509,107.

There have been 12,173 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 11 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.0 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 7.0 percent.