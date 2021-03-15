73 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Iredell over the weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,876 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 73 coronavirus cases since last Friday.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 206. This is the first reported death in the county since March 4.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,337 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 886,213 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 976. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,808,147.
There have been 11,709 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 12 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 52 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.0 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,060 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,549, 28677 with 3,501, and 28115 with 3,472.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 99,328 cases with 892 deaths, Rowan has 15,278 cases with 291 deaths, Cabarrus has 19,038 cases with 238 deaths, Catawba has 17,855 cases with 286 deaths, Wilkes has 6,154 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,739 cases with 46 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,067 cases and 75 deaths, Davie has 3,653 cases with 35 deaths and Alexander has 4,013 cases with 82 deaths.
On March 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.