73 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Iredell over the weekend

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,876 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 73 coronavirus cases since last Friday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 206. This is the first reported death in the county since March 4.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,337 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 886,213 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 976. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,808,147.

There have been 11,709 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 12 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 52 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.0 percent.