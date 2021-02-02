72 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Iredell as NC reports fewest new cases since late December

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,309 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 72 coronavirus cases since Monday.

Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 178.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,926 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. This is the fewest new cases confirmed in the state since Dec. 27. In total, 764,228 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,741. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 8,937,769.

There have been 9,409 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 51 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This is an increase from the 43 hospitalizations reported Monday.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.2 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 14.5 percent.