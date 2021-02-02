72 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Iredell as NC reports fewest new cases since late December

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,309 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 72 coronavirus cases since Monday.
Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, increasing the death toll to 178.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,926 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. This is the fewest new cases confirmed in the state since Dec. 27. In total, 764,228 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,741. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last few weeks, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 8,937,769.
There have been 9,409 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 51 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This is an increase from the 43 hospitalizations reported Monday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.2 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 14.5 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,349 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,087, 28677 with 2,970, and 28115 with 2,941.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 87,233 cases with 766 deaths, Rowan has 13,140 cases with 247 deaths, Cabarrus has 16,120 cases with 197 deaths, Catawba has 15,824 cases with 240 deaths, Wilkes has 5,419 cases with 91 deaths and Yadkin has 3,329 cases with 40 deaths.
Lincoln County has 7,968 cases and 50 deaths, Davie has 3,049 with 20 deaths and Alexander has 3,522 cases with 59 deaths.
On Jan. 21, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 86 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.