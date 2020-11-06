69 new COVID-19 cases reported by Iredell County Friday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 69 since Thursday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 4,353 COVID-19 cases.
The COVID-19 death toll in Iredell County remained 46 on Friday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,908 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. Statewide, 288,569 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
That total represents a new single-day record for the state of North Carolina and it’s also the fourth time the state has set a new record since Oct. 16.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,161. The total number of completed tests is 4,264,597.
The NCDHHS also reported a test positivity rate of 6.9 percent on Friday, a slight increase compared to Thursday.
There have been 4,582 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 30 are currently hospitalized, and 3,688 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 589 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,705 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,756 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 892.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 35,845 cases with 403 deaths, Rowan has 4,435 cases with 121 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,281 cases with 95 deaths, Catawba has 5,034 cases with 63 deaths, Wilkes has 1,998 cases with 41 deaths and Yadkin has 1,144 cases with 11 deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,663 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 843 with eight deaths and Alexander has 1,084 cases with 12 deaths.
