69 new COVID-19 cases reported by Iredell County Friday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 69 since Thursday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Thursday afternoon report showed 4,353 COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in Iredell County remained 46 on Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,908 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. Statewide, 288,569 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

That total represents a new single-day record for the state of North Carolina and it’s also the fourth time the state has set a new record since Oct. 16.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,161. The total number of completed tests is 4,264,597.

The NCDHHS also reported a test positivity rate of 6.9 percent on Friday, a slight increase compared to Thursday.

There have been 4,582 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 30 are currently hospitalized, and 3,688 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 589 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.