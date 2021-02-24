61 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Iredell County Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,191 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 61 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 198.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,346 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 849,630 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,530. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,030,177.
There have been 11,074 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 25 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.0 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 11.0 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,886 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,425, 28677 with 3,360, and 28115 with 3,332.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 95,626 cases with 853 deaths, Rowan has 14,683 cases with 273 deaths, Cabarrus has 18,238 cases with 229 deaths, Catawba has 17,285 cases with 277 deaths, Wilkes has 5,932 cases with 102 deaths and Yadkin has 3,595 cases with 45 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,702 cases and 71 deaths, Davie has 3,498 with 28 deaths and Alexander has 3,876 cases with 73 deaths.
On Feb. 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 61 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties, a significant decrease from the Jan. 21 update that assigned 86 counties as being in the critical spread category.