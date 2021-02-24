61 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Iredell County Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,191 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 61 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Iredell County reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 198.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 3,346 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 849,630 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,530. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,030,177.

There have been 11,074 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 25 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.0 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 11.0 percent.