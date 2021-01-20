6 deaths, 238 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,549 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 238 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported six additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 158.
With Wednesday’s report, Iredell County has surpassed 50 deaths due to COVID-19 in January, smashing the previous record of 44 set in December.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 6,415 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 690,912 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,740. The total number of completed tests is 8,171,658.
In Iredell County, there are 67 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This is a slight increase from what was reported Tuesday.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.8 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 17 percent.
There have been 8,200 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,913 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,744, 28677 with 2,654, and 28115 with 2,542.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 78,778 cases with 690 deaths, Rowan has 11,878 cases with 222 deaths, Cabarrus has 14,625 cases with 175 deaths, Catawba has 14,281 cases with 207 deaths, Wilkes has 4,927 cases with 86 deaths and Yadkin has 3,042 cases with 33 deaths.
Lincoln County has 7,172 cases and 43 deaths, Davie has 2,742 with 17 deaths and Alexander has 3,310 cases with 42 deaths.
On Jan. 6, the NCDHHS updated their COVID-19 County Alert System map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.