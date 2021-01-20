6 deaths, 238 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 12,549 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 238 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Iredell County reported six additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the death toll to 158.

With Wednesday’s report, Iredell County has surpassed 50 deaths due to COVID-19 in January, smashing the previous record of 44 set in December.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 6,415 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 690,912 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,740. The total number of completed tests is 8,171,658.

In Iredell County, there are 67 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This is a slight increase from what was reported Tuesday.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.8 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 17 percent.

There have been 8,200 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.