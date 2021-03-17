58 COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell County Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,952 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 58 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 206.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,999 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 889,310 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,002. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 10,851,648.
There have been 11,757 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 14 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.6 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 5.9 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,085 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,566, 28677 with 3,510, and 28115 with 3,488.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 99,683 cases with 897 deaths, Rowan has 15,316 cases with 291 deaths, Cabarrus has 19,115 cases with 239 deaths, Catawba has 17,908 cases with 286 deaths, Wilkes has 6,175 cases with 104 deaths and Yadkin has 3,750 cases with 46 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,089 cases and 75 deaths, Davie has 3,658 with 35 deaths and Alexander has 4,014 cases with 82 deaths.
On March 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories, making it one of just six counties in the state to be designated as having critical community spread.