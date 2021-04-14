48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell County Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,840 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 48 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 213.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,359 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 938,784 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,045. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11776,943.

There have been 12,325 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Iredell County, there are 12 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.6 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.7 percent.