48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell County Wednesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,840 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 48 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 213.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,359 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. In total, 938,784 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,045. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11776,943.
There have been 12,325 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 12 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.6 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.7 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,362 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,729, 28677 with 3,650, and 28115 with 3,697.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 106,108 cases with 919 deaths, Rowan has 16,080 cases with 299 deaths, Cabarrus has 20,569 cases with 247 deaths, Catawba has 18,516 cases with 295 deaths, Wilkes has 6,422 cases with 108 deaths and Yadkin has 3,850 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,539 cases and 85 deaths, Davie has 3,899 with 37 deaths and Alexander has 4,255 cases with 83 deaths.
On April 1, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was downgraded to Orange, the second-highest ranking. According to their charts, the county has reported an 8.0 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.