47 new COVID-19 cases reported by Iredell County Wednesday

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 47 since Tuesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 4,240 COVID-19 cases.
The COVID-19 death toll in Iredell County remains 45.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,425 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. Statewide, 282,802 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,186. The total number of completed tests is 4,172,131.
There have been 4,507 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 30 are currently hospitalized, and 3,661 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 504 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,659 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,722 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 859.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 35,390 cases with 400 deaths, Rowan has 4,354 cases with 119 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,189 cases with 95 deaths, Catawba has 4,880 cases with 62 deaths, Wilkes has 1,937 cases with 41 deaths and Yadkin has 1,123 cases with 11 deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,610 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 812 with eight deaths and Alexander has 1,024 cases with 10 deaths.
