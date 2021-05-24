45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell County

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,996 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 45 coronavirus cases since Friday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 221.

According to the NCDHHS, 46,141 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 25.4% of the total population. Of those, 44,746 residents, 24.6%, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 3,462,134 people, 33.0%, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 3,187,284 people, 30.4%, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 581 coronavirus cases Monday afternoon. In total, 998,176 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 680. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last four months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13.

There have been 12,987 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.