45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell County Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,141 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 45 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, keeping the death toll at 213.

According to the NCDHHS, 44,535 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 24.5 percent of the total population. Of those, 36,037 residents, 19.8 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 3,179,273 people, 30.3 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 2,520,543 people, 24.0 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,236 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 954,765 cases have been reported in the state.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,149. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 12,063,572.

There have been 12,505 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.