45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell County Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,141 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 45 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, keeping the death toll at 213.
According to the NCDHHS, 44,535 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 24.5 percent of the total population. Of those, 36,037 residents, 19.8 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.
In the entire state, 3,179,273 people, 30.3 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 2,520,543 people, 24.0 percent, have been fully vaccinated.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,236 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 954,765 cases have been reported in the state.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,149. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 12,063,572.
There have been 12,505 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 15 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 4.9 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 8.4 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,445 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,788, 28677 with 3,702, and 28115 with 3,776.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 108,211 cases with 933 deaths, Rowan has 16,344 cases with 300 deaths, Cabarrus has 21,068 cases with 250 deaths, Catawba has 18,734 cases with 297 deaths, Wilkes has 6,502 cases with 109 deaths and Yadkin has 3,890 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,703 cases and 85 deaths, Davie has 3,954 with 37 deaths and Alexander has 4,303 cases with 83 deaths.
On Friday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of five colors (green, light yellow, yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was upgraded to “Yellow”, designating a “significant impact”. According to their charts, the county has reported a 6.7 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.