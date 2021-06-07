35% of Iredell County residents fully vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,132 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 25 coronavirus cases since last Friday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 since last reported, increasing the death toll to 222.

According to the NCDHHS, 67,479 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 37.0 percent of the total population. Of those, 62,769 residents, 35.0 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 4,578,246 people, 44.0 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 4,168,346 people, 40.0 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 359 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 1,005,966 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 546. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last four months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13.

There have been 13,199 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.