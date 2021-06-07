35% of Iredell County residents fully vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 19,132 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 25 coronavirus cases since last Friday.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 since last reported, increasing the death toll to 222.
According to the NCDHHS, 67,479 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 37.0 percent of the total population. Of those, 62,769 residents, 35.0 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.
In the entire state, 4,578,246 people, 44.0 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 4,168,346 people, 40.0 percent, have been fully vaccinated.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 359 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 1,005,966 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 546. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last four months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13.
There have been 13,199 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 10 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 2.7 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 2.5 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,608 infected. Next is 28625 with 4,056, 28677 with 3,947 and 28115 with 3,977.
On May 27, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of five colors (green, light yellow, yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County remained at the “Yellow”, designating a “significant impact”. According to their charts, the county has reported a 4.3 percent positivity rate over the previous 14 days.