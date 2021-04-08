35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell County Thursday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 17,644 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 35 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, keeping the death toll at 212.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,087 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 926,897 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,004. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,598,519.
There have been 12,224 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 11 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.1 percent on Thursday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 6.5 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,299 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,701, 28677 with 3,624, and 28115 with 3,643.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 104,510 cases with 916 deaths, Rowan has 15,895 cases with 299 deaths, Cabarrus has 20,150 cases with 247 deaths, Catawba has 18,390 cases with 295 deaths, Wilkes has 6,363 cases with 107 deaths and Yadkin has 3,817 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,394 cases and 80 deaths, Davie has 3,861 with 36 deaths and Alexander has 4,208 cases with 82 deaths.
On April 1, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was downgraded to Orange, the second-highest ranking. According to their charts, the county has reported an 8.0 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.