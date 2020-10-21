33 new COVID-19 cases reported by Iredell County

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County rose by 33 since Tuesday.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Wednesday afternoon report showed 3,736 COVID-19 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 1,842 coronavirus cases Wednesday. Statewide, 250,592 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,219. The total number of completed tests is 3,663,340.
There have been 4,032 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 3,224 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 451 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24, and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,474 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,521 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 741.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 32,264 cases with 376 deaths, Rowan has 3,970 cases with 110 deaths, Cabarrus has 4,660 cases with 87 deaths, Catawba has 4,055 cases with 59 deaths, Wilkes has 1,587 cases with 37 deaths and Yadkin has 940 cases with nine deaths.
Lincoln County has 2,206 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 722 with seven deaths and Alexander has 741 cases with nine deaths.
