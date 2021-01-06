32nd annual Masonic Blood Drive comes at crucial time

Due to the pandemic, the Masons, along with the Red Cross, are taking the needed precautions to make sure that donors remain safe during the process.

“We’re trying to make the process so that we have as few hand touches as possible, from the registration process, through to triage, collection, and recovery, we’re trying to make it as safe as possible,” Smyth said. “We also had to move to a prepackaged snack and drink service.”

Since 1990, the local Masonic Lodges have partnered with the American Red Cross to conduct these blood drives. In recent years, they have been so big that Red Cross units from across the state of North Carolina have had to be brought in to be able to work all the stations.

Last year, the Red Cross was able to collect 421 pints of blood during the event, an amount, according to Smyth, that impacted more than 1,200 lives.

However, event organizers have not seen the same level of interest this year, whether due to the pandemic or to the adverse weather that could affect the area on Friday but are still hopeful for a strong turnout.

“Typically, when we hold a Masonic Blood Drive, we bring in close to 500 pints of blood,” Smyth said. “Which is a huge boost to the local blood supply.”