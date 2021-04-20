30 percent of Iredell County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,056 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 20 coronavirus cases since Monday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 213.

According to the NCDHHS, 44,160 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 24.3 percent of the total population. Of those, 34,064 residents, 18.7 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 3,141,738 people, 30 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 2,436,471 people, 23.2 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,200 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 950,566 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,170. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 11,983,297.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There have been 12,437 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.