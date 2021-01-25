3 deaths, 95 COVID-19 cases reported by Iredell County Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,400 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 95 coronavirus cases since Sunday.
The county also reported a combined 364 new cases over Saturday and Sunday.
Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 164.
COVID-19 test positivity rate also dropped a noticeable amount in Iredell County this week. On Sunday the state reported that Iredell had an 18 percent positivity rate.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 4,633 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 723,445 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,287. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last couple of weeks. The total number of completed tests is 8,500,479.
There have been 8,720 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.2 percent on Monday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 15.4 percent. Currently, only nine other counties in North Carolina have a higher positivity rate.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,124 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,914, 28677 with 2,797, and 28115 with 2,751.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 82,572 cases with 721 deaths, Rowan has 12,390 cases with 236 deaths, Cabarrus has 15,341 cases with 187 deaths, Catawba has 14,964 cases with 227 deaths, Wilkes has 5,127 cases with 89 deaths and Yadkin has 3,170 cases with 35 deaths.
Lincoln County has 7,498 cases and 43 deaths, Davie has 2,862 with 17 deaths and Alexander has 3,383 cases with 54 deaths.
On Jan. 6, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 84 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties.