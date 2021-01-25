3 deaths, 95 COVID-19 cases reported by Iredell County Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 13,400 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 95 coronavirus cases since Sunday.

The county also reported a combined 364 new cases over Saturday and Sunday.

Iredell County reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the death toll to 164.

COVID-19 test positivity rate also dropped a noticeable amount in Iredell County this week. On Sunday the state reported that Iredell had an 18 percent positivity rate.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 4,633 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. In total, 723,445 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,287. Statewide hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing over the last couple of weeks. The total number of completed tests is 8,500,479.

There have been 8,720 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus.