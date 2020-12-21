255 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,329 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 255 coronavirus cases since last Friday.

The county also reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 90.

With the cases reported today, Iredell County's seven-day daily case average moved to a new record of 204.4.

On Monday, the Iredell County Health Department changed their reporting strategy from reporting their own numbers to on that defaults to what the state’s numbers. Because of this, there is no longer a way to track hospitalizations and active cases in Iredell County.

The NCDHHS reported an increase of 4,479 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, 483,647 cases have been reported.

The state also reported 13,064 new coronavirus cases over the weekend.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,817. The total number of completed tests is 6,419,622.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.0 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 17.1 percent. Only one of the other 99 counties in North Carolina has a higher positivity rate.