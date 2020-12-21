255 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell Monday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,329 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Monday, an increase of 255 coronavirus cases since last Friday.
The county also reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, keeping the death toll at 90.
With the cases reported today, Iredell County's seven-day daily case average moved to a new record of 204.4.
On Monday, the Iredell County Health Department changed their reporting strategy from reporting their own numbers to on that defaults to what the state’s numbers. Because of this, there is no longer a way to track hospitalizations and active cases in Iredell County.
The NCDHHS reported an increase of 4,479 coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon. Statewide, 483,647 cases have been reported.
The state also reported 13,064 new coronavirus cases over the weekend.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,817. The total number of completed tests is 6,419,622.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 11.0 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 17.1 percent. Only one of the other 99 counties in North Carolina has a higher positivity rate.
There have been 6,240 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,917 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,892, 28117 with 1,863, and 28115 with 1,596.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 56,517 cases with 507 deaths, Rowan has 7,926 cases with 156 deaths, Cabarrus has 9,808 cases with 124 deaths, Catawba has 9,976 cases with 128 deaths, Wilkes has 3,510 cases with 67 deaths and Yadkin has 2,144 cases with 24 deaths.
Lincoln County has 4,754 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,819 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,299 cases with 26 deaths.
On Dec. 8, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
With the update, Iredell has moved into the red designation for the first time, meaning that community spread has been deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still been determined to be in the orange level.
