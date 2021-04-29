25% of Iredell County population fully vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,378 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Thursday, an increase of 31 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday, keeping the death toll at 214.

According to the NCDHHS, 45,597 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 25.1 percent of the total population. Of those, 38,621 residents, 21.2 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 3,267,172 people, 31.2 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 2,718,916 people, 25.9 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,985 coronavirus cases on Thursday afternoon. In total, 967,521 cases have been reported in the state.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,137. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13.

There have been 12,631 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.