20% of Iredell County residents fully vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,185 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 44 coronavirus cases since Thursday.

Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 214.

According to the NCDHHS, 44,744 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 24.6 percent of the total population. Of those, 36,352 residents, 20.0 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.

In the entire state, 3,179,273 people, 30.3 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 2,520,543 people, 24.0 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,167 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 956,932 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,145. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 12,107,804.

There have been 12,523 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.