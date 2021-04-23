20% of Iredell County residents fully vaccinated

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 18,185 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday, an increase of 44 coronavirus cases since Thursday.
Iredell County reported one additional death due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 214.
According to the NCDHHS, 44,744 residents of Iredell County have received the COVID-19 vaccine, roughly 24.6 percent of the total population. Of those, 36,352 residents, 20.0 percent, have received both doses of the vaccine.
In the entire state, 3,179,273 people, 30.3 percent, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 2,520,543 people, 24.0 percent, have been fully vaccinated.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 2,167 coronavirus cases on Friday afternoon. In total, 956,932 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,145. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last two months, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 12,107,804.
There have been 12,523 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 15 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.1 percent on Friday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 8.5 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 4,449 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,801, 28677 with 3,708, and 28115 with 3,788.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 108,485 cases with 934 deaths, Rowan has 16,383 cases with 300 deaths, Cabarrus has 21,115 cases with 250 deaths, Catawba has 18,778 cases with 297 deaths, Wilkes has 6,509 cases with 109 deaths and Yadkin has 3,895 cases with 47 deaths.
Lincoln County has 9,718 cases and 85 deaths, Davie has 3,961 with 37 deaths and Alexander has 4,309 cases with 83 deaths.
On Friday, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of five colors (green, light yellow, yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell County was upgraded to “Yellow,” designating a “significant impact.” According to their charts, the county has reported a 6.7 percent positivity rate over the last 14 days.