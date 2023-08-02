HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--Practice under way for Iredell teams, B1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--Practice under way for Iredell teams, B1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lynne Lepley of Statesville wanted a piece of the Mega Millions jackpot as it climbed higher and higher last week, and ended up landing on a $…
A 16-year-old was attacked at a home on Tabor Road on Friday, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
A vehicle collision in Alexander County killed two men Tuesday morning.
Best Little Pizza in Troutman, 636 N. Main St., Troutman, 98.5/A
A Harmony woman who was wanted in Mecklenburg County on attempted murder and assault charges has been arrested.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.