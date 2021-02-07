1A sports promo
- Updated
A woman struck by a vehicle on Sunday was initially reported to be in stable condition but her condition worsened overnight and she died at At…
- Updated
A student at South Iredell High School reported being raped on the school campus and a juvenile is facing charges, said Troutman Police Chief …
The largest Keno win to date of $150,000 goes to Bonnie Curtis and Erin Blankenship of Statesville.
- Updated
A fire late Tuesday night caused heavy damage to a shop and several vehicles in Mooresville.
Beginning today, an N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will intermittently close a section of Interstate 77 in Iredell County for th…
- Updated
Acting on tips from citizens, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office culminated an investigation with the arrest of a Statesville man on drug cha…
- Updated
The assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary School was arrested on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
In the summer of 1990, a 10-year-old Josh Graham crossed Williamson Road to pick cantaloupes at a patch on the other side of the street. After…
The Iredell County Health Department has met capacity at the North Iredell High School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic today. The next first-dose …
An 18-year-old has been charged with more than a dozen counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.