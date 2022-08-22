1A sports promo

Mayfield to start in Week 1, B1
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years.
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award.
REIDSVILLE — It’s been a year since thousands of Rockingham Countians were able to float their hopes, prayers, and tributes on the glassy surface of Lake Reidsville.
Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Two veteran deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were recently promoted to leadership positions, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell …
United Way of Iredell County, Mooresville Graded School District, Iredell- Statesville Schools, Mooresville Kindness Closet and Well-Equipped …
A Vale man who tried to elude deputies early Wednesday morning on a traffic stop was arrested a short time later, said Iredell Sheriff Darren …
A Conover man was charged with indecent liberties with a minor, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A Charlotte man is being sought on a felony drug charge after deputies responded to a noise disturbance Sunday.
Councilman Frederick Foster hands out a monthly Ward Six Community Service Award to recognize contributions by residents and others in Ward 6 …
