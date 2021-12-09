1A sports promo

Vikings power past Warriors, B1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Vikings power past Warriors, B1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. …
Santa didn't need Rudolph's red nose, but he did need a red fire truck to carry him down the streets of Harmony for its annual Christmas parade.
First responders, from law enforcement to firefighters to paramedics, will be honored when Statesville’s Christmas parade marches down Center …
As Rep. Jeff McNeely approached the doors of the Iredell County Board of Elections, the look on Sen. Vickie Sawyer’s face told him all he need…
The Troutman and Mooresville Police departments are searching for those responsible for breaking into vehicles.
Mitchell Community College recently announced the creation of a new scholarship in honor of Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. The schola…
I’m glad I’m not, and was not, in the fields of cotton. I am, however, acquainted with the plant and the products made from it, but, thank the…
Downtown Statesville was a Christmas wonderland Friday as the shop and stroll included horse-drawn carriage rides, Victorian carolers and tour…
A cyber tip concerning images of child pornography led to the arrest of a Mooresville man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Grassy Knob Masonic Lodge #471 partnered with Union Grove Ruritan, Union Grove Fire/Rescue, and North Iredell Rescue Squad to provide and deli…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.