Auto racing
NASCAR slams Stewart-Haas Racing for cheating B1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Auto racing
NASCAR slams Stewart-Haas Racing for cheating B1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Concord man is wanted in a bank robbery that occurred in Statesville on Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.
When a string of violent acts in and around Statesville High School took place this year, the community asked the Iredell-Statesville School B…
There was an accident, so traffic was at a standstill.
Waves Entertainment in conjunction with Iredell Arts Council, All-American Sound, Stage and Lights, and Statesville Recreation & Parks Dep…
Eighteen graduates — including six who’ve attended SCS since kindergarten, received their diplomas.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.