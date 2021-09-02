1A sports promo

Intra-county football matchups canceled
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Intra-county football matchups canceled
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
The driver of the 2006 Mazda Tribute, Jonathan Davis, 52, of Statesville, was left of the centerline on Shumaker Drive when his vehicle made c…
A Statesville man was arrested on four felony charges related to child pornography after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Offi…
Church bells were ringing Aug. 27, 1891, but the tones weren’t calling people to church just after 2 a.m. That morning, word arrived in States…
A Statesville man is facing charges of stealing a vehicle from a business on Old Mountain Road.
With the month of August drawing to a close, the full extent of what has become the fourth spike of COVID cases in Iredell County is becoming …
I write to you today not only as a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, but as a concerned and active member of our community.
Several students aboard a bus from East Iredell Middle School were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries after a wreck this morni…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.