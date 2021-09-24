1A sports promo

Panthers stay unbeaten, B1
Ginger Finley simply has one goal by telling her family’s story — to prevent another family from experiencing the pain and loss she has experi…
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
Statesville took a step toward quieting down trucks as they come through the city at Monday’s city council meeting.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
A Statesville woman is accused of stealing more than $3,500 in jewelry from her workplace, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a ne…
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported several arrests as a result of recent narcotics investigations, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville School…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 2-9. For more information regarding specific plots of…
