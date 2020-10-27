1A sports promo

McCaffrey back at Panthers practice
Actor Sam Elliott lent his voice to a Joe Biden campaign video that aired during the World Series Tuesday and became a Twitter magnet. See the ad and responses to it.
A Troutman man is charged with assaulting and tying up three relatives after they refused to give him money.
A fire on Sunday afternoon in Love Valley claimed the life of a 29-year old woman.
A search warrant executed by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Statesville man on drug charges.
A man is dead after being arrested and detained at the Iredell County Detention Center, but the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said the inmat…
What are friends for? For many things, but these friends in particular helped organize a fundraiser for Amanda Brookshire at Randy’s BBQ to he…
South River Baptist Church in Statesville is preparing for Saturday's Fall Festival and invites the community to join them for their annual ce…
The Iredell County Health Department will distribute potassium iodide (KI) tablets to Iredell County residents and businesses Saturday from 9 …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 7-13. For more information regarding specific plots of…
