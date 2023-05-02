Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame reveals next class, B1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame reveals next class, B1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The show will go on for Theatre Statesville, even if the space it occupied on Broad Street was completely destroyed by a fire in downtown Stat…
An explosion was reported at a metal company on Salisbury Road in Statesville on Wednesday.
A Statesville man was arrested for multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges during a traffic stop.
A 16-year-old was shot along Inglewood Road in Statesville early Tuesday morning.
Three buildings in historic downtown Statesville were damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, with roofs collapsing on at least two buildings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.