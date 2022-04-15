 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1A sports promo

  • Updated
  • 0
NCAA North Carolina Kansas Basketball

North Carolina guard Leaky Black, right, blocks a shot by Kansas guard Christian Braun during the national championship game.

 Associated Press

Black to return to Tar Heels, B1

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The White House, Congress and COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert