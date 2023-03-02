Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NFL
Panthers founder, former owner dies B1
Novant Health has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Davis Regional Medical Center and their relate…
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
The additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.
An autopsy report led the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to upgrade charges against a Mooresville man in the death of his 5-week-old infant daughter.
Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Caldwell Street.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.