1A sports promo

Wolfpack 2-0 at College World Series
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Wolfpack 2-0 at College World Series
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 10-16. L…
Four people, including an occupant of a driver’s education vehicle, were taken to hospitals following a multivehicle crash in Newton, N.C.
For more than 146 years, the Statesville Record & Landmark and its related publications have been published in Iredell County. That is not…
Family, students, administrators and others gathered at Fred T. Foard High School for a prayer service Thursday afternoon for two students and a teacher injured in a car crash in Newton on Wednesday.
A pride event planned in Statesville was canceled before it could even happen after the event’s organizers said a threat was made.
An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s decision to check on a motorcycle on the side of a road led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man on…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Tyrell Dantaye Daniels, and the U.S. Marshals Service is offering $3,000 for informat…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 3-9. Lis…
Statesville’s Juneteenth celebration might get a little more attention this year thanks to the day now being a federal holiday. For Preston Wa…
It’s not surprising that a veteran of the Marine Corps is looking for a few good men, but for Shadrach Martin at Statesville High School, it’s…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.