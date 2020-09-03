1A sports promo Sep 3, 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Only $5 for 5 months Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NCHSAA set to update workout guidelines 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News New Statesville Bojangles restaurant set to open in September Updated Sep 1, 2020 A new Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits restaurant will soon be opening in West Statesville on Taylorsville Highway. The restaurant will e… Local News A JOY TO BE AROUND: Former county commissioner, NASCAR team owner Larry Hedrick remembered Updated Sep 1, 2020 Larry Hedrick wore many hats in Iredell County. Local News Statesville native returns home after Navy career, joins Davis Medical Group Updated Sep 1, 2020 Statesville native Andrea Wurzer, DO, has returned home after a naval career to continue her family medicine practice. She recently joined Dav… Local News Something I’ve been wanting to say Updated Sep 1, 2020 I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, weary of politics but crazy about bird watching. Local News Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 16-22 Aug 29, 2020 North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 16-22. Local News Mooresville teen still missing after nearly three weeks Sep 1, 2020 It's been nearly three weeks and 15-year-old Selena Cawley is still missing. National News Porn star charged with 20 more rape or assault counts Updated Sep 1, 2020 The new charges came two months after Ron Jeremy, 67, was charged with the rape of three women and the sexual assault of a fourth. Jeremy pleaded not guilty Monday. Local News THANK YOU, STATESVILLE: From a quarter to a prayer, Billy Axtell said the community lent a hand Updated Aug 27, 2020 Life had its twists and turns for Billy Axtell and eventually, that led him to Iredell County. Through the ups and downs, Axtell said he alway… Govt. & Politics Coffee, candidates collide to stir up citizens at coffee shop Updated Aug 28, 2020 Politicians are known to stir up trouble, but it was mostly coffee and other drinks swirling about on Thursday night at Lake Mountain Coffee. … Watch Now: Related Video Journalist: Surveillance of poisoned Putin critic who is fighting for life was constant Fauci: Vaccine in October 'unlikely, not impossible' AP Fauci: Vaccine in October 'unlikely, not impossible' Coming Sunday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee AP Coming Sunday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee 'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going 'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going