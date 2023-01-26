1A sports promo

Panthers hiring Reich, B1
A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrests of two people and the seizure of 264 grams of methamphetamines, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A 4-year-old Mount Airy child who died earlier this month was swaddled with a sheet, deprived of food and subjected to exorcism during nearly two years he was with his adoptive parents, a court record alleges.
An employee of a service providing temporary workers to Iredell-Statesville Schools was found to be impaired while on the campus of Shepherd E…
A man being sought for the murder of his father was captured in Charlotte on Friday, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A call concerning a breaking and entering resulted in felony charges against a Statesville man.
A firearm was found in an unattended book bag at Statesville High School on Friday prompting a security alert.
Mitchell Community College congratulates the following students who made the full-time and part-time dean’s list for the fall semester 2022. T…
A federal jury has convicted a Kansas man who admitted he threatened to kill a congressman. Chase Neill represented himself at the trial and questioned U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner on the witness stand.
An 18-year-old has been charged with bringing a gun to the Statesville High School campus, promoting a security alert at the school.
As the volunteers of the Piedmont Animal Rescue moved quickly throughout their office, preparing for an important arrival, there was a palpable buzz in the air.
