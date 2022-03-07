1A sports promo

Demon Deacons take ACC basketball’s top honors, B1
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March…
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Statesville on March 19 at 8 a.m.
Five people were arrested last month on felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Iredell County’…
Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 20-26.
After 20 years serving on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, Marvin Norman will finish out his final term this year and not seek reelection.
They might be thousands of miles apart but the bond between the Christians in Ukraine and Russia and those gathered at Western Avenue Baptist …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The list of candidates is set for the upcoming May primary and municipal elections as Friday marked the end of a long, stop-and-go process tha…
When and how did you acquire the car?
