1A sports promo

Lewis returns to coaching staff at alma mater
A teen wanted in connection with the death of one child and the shooting of another is now in custody.
After a long history of disturbances, drug violations and numerous calls to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, a Mooresville neighborhood will soon see long-awaited changes.
A fire on South Greenbriar Road left one person dead on Thursday morning.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 8-14. Li…
No injuries were reported Wednesday when an Iredell-Statesville Schools bus driver was forced to brake hard after being cut off in traffic.
A 16-year-old has been charged with shooting someone three times.
Two employees of a storage business were charged with breaking into several units.
About a week after being released from prison, a Statesville man is back behind bars after being arrested during a traffic stop.
The fire on South Greenbriar Road that claimed one woman’s life is still under investigation, according to the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s O…
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said these individuals were arrested from April through June 2021, as part of the continuing efforts of…
