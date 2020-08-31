 Skip to main content
17th Annual Pumpkin Festival canceled due to COVID-19
Another beloved event in Statesville has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Downtown Statesville organization announced Sunday night that the 17th annual Pumpkin Festival, which was set to be held on November 7, has been cancelled.

“In the interest of Public health and safety, we are not going to be able to move forward with hosting the 2020 Pumpkin Fest,” the city said in a statement on Facebook Sunday night. “While the teams at Downtown Statesville Development Corp., the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and the Pumpkin Fest Planning Committee were eagerly planning to see you for some fun in November, we cannot move forward in good conscience.”

The event, which has drawn thousands of people to downtown Statesville in years past, is added to the growing list of community favorites, such as the annual Carolina Balloon Fest that has been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

