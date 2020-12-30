179 new COVID-19 reported in Iredell on Wednesday, record-breaking 8,551 cases reported statewide

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,276 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 179 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.

The county also reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 104.

As of Tuesday, Iredell County reported a seven-day average of just 99.4 coronavirus cases per day, the lowest it has been since Nov. 23. A similar trend has developed in the statewide case average as well, but it has yet to be seen what effect holiday travel will have on the spread of the virus.

The NCDHHS reported an increase of 8,551 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. This is a new single-day record for the state. Statewide, 532,830 cases have been reported.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,339. Despite the decrease in reported cases over the past week, hospitalizations have steadily increased. The total number of completed tests is 6,835,632.

In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from what was reported Tuesday.