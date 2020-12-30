179 new COVID-19 reported in Iredell on Wednesday, record-breaking 8,551 cases reported statewide

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,276 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 179 coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
The county also reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, keeping the death toll at 104.
As of Tuesday, Iredell County reported a seven-day average of just 99.4 coronavirus cases per day, the lowest it has been since Nov. 23. A similar trend has developed in the statewide case average as well, but it has yet to be seen what effect holiday travel will have on the spread of the virus.
The NCDHHS reported an increase of 8,551 coronavirus cases on Wednesday afternoon. This is a new single-day record for the state. Statewide, 532,830 cases have been reported.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,339. Despite the decrease in reported cases over the past week, hospitalizations have steadily increased. The total number of completed tests is 6,835,632.
In Iredell County, there are 60 people hospitalized with coronavirus, no change from what was reported Tuesday.
Previously, the county was also reporting the number of people who were assumed to have recovered as well as the number of people in quarantine across Iredell County. That stopped as of Dec. 21.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 14.8 percent on Wednesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 16.1 percent. Only nine of the other 99 counties in North Carolina have a higher positivity rate.
There have been 6,729 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 2,131 infected. Next is 28625 with 2,082, 28677 with 2,079, and 28115 with 1,789.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 61,990 cases with 553 deaths, Rowan has 8,881 cases with 167 deaths, Cabarrus has 11,061 cases with 144 deaths, Catawba has 11,020 cases with 155 deaths, Wilkes has 3,832 cases with 72 deaths and Yadkin has 2,356 cases with 28 deaths.
Lincoln County has 5,338 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 2,079 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,642 cases with 30 deaths.
On Dec. 22, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained in the red designation, meaning that community spread is still deemed to be at a critical level. The impact on hospitals is still been upgraded from substantial to critical in the latest update.