179 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported by Iredell Health Dept. Tuesday

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 5,912 COVID-19 cases with 179 new coronavirus cases confirmed since Monday.
The county reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 68.
The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in Iredell is now just over 143.4 cases per day, a record for the county.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,883 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 367,395 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,033, another new record for the state in that category and the first time they have reported more than 2,000 hospitalizations. The total number of completed tests is 5,322,548.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.2 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 10.1 percent.
There have been 5,284 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell, 25 are currently hospitalized, and 4,717 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,102 are isolated at home.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28625 has had the most confirmed cases with 1,364 infected. Next is 28677 with 1,314, 28117 with 1,250, and 28115 with 1,049.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 2,380 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 2,361 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 1,171.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 43,983 cases with 456 deaths, Rowan has 5,794 cases with 130 deaths, Cabarrus has 7,116 cases with 107 deaths, Catawba has 7,052 cases with 89 deaths, Wilkes has 2,733 cases with 51 deaths and Yadkin has 1,563 cases with 14 deaths.
Lincoln County has 3,509 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,268 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,663 cases with 17 deaths.
On Nov. 23, the NCDHHS also introduced a new “COVID-19 County Alert System” that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange and red) based on their current rate of infection. The map was updated Monday with Iredell still being listed as an orange county, denoting “substantial community spread.” However, five of the counties that border Iredell (Catawba, Davie, Yadkin, Wilkes and Alexander) were given the designation of red, which means that “critical community spread” is happening.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!