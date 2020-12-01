179 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported by Iredell Health Dept. Tuesday

The Iredell County Health Department’s Tuesday afternoon report showed 5,912 COVID-19 cases with 179 new coronavirus cases confirmed since Monday.

The county reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 68.

The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in Iredell is now just over 143.4 cases per day, a record for the county.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 2,883 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, 367,395 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,033, another new record for the state in that category and the first time they have reported more than 2,000 hospitalizations. The total number of completed tests is 5,322,548.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.2 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 10.1 percent.

There have been 5,284 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell, 25 are currently hospitalized, and 4,717 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 1,102 are isolated at home.