15 COVID-related deaths, 3,400 new cases reported in Iredell in August

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 23,409 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Wednesday, an increase of 148 new cases since Aug. 24.

So far this week, the Iredell County Health Department has reported 679 new coronavirus cases, including a record-breaking 412 cases reported Monday. That broke the previous single-day record of 380 set Aug. 9. Before August, the single-day record was 301 set Dec. 18, 2020.

Over August, 3,422 new cases were reported, more than a 510% increase over the 555 reported in the month of July. Iredell County also reported 15 COVID-19-related deaths in August.

Iredell County also set a new record for hospitalizations Wednesday, reporting 111. Before the recent surge, the record was 77 set in January. Of the 111 people hospitalized, 89 of them are Iredell County residents and 22 are non-Iredell residents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Aug. 6, the Department of Health and Human Services reported that it would be ending its County Alert System, with the data deferring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s numbers. According to the CDC, Iredell is labeled as a “red” county, signifying a high rate of community transmission with a 14.92% positivity rate.