15 COVID-19 deaths, 980 new cases reported in Iredell County this week

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,780 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday afternoon, an increase of 195 new cases since their last report on Thursday afternoon.
In total, 980 new coronavirus cases were reported in Iredell in the four days of reporting this week. Despite setting a new single-day record of 516 cases on Tuesday, 90 fewer cases were reported in the shortened week compared to last week. However, this past week still ranks as the fifth-worst week for COVID-19 spread in the county during the pandemic.
The 1,519 new cases confirmed by the Iredell County Health Department in just the 10 days of the month represents a 78.9% increase over the same period of time in August when just 849 new cases were reported.
If the county stays on its current pace in September, a near-record-setting 4,577 cases could be reported. The only month with more is January 2021, where 4,759 cases were reported.
An additional two COVID-related deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the total in Iredell County to 268. In the four days of reporting this week, a total of eight residents of the county passed away after a battle with coronavirus. So far in just the first 10 days of September, 15 people have died in Iredell, matching the entire month of August.
Hospitalizations are again on the rise in Iredell County, crossing into triple digits for the first time on Friday, as the ICHD reported that 101 people were in the hospital due to complications with COVID-19. Of those, 73 live in Iredell while 28 live in neighboring counties.
The seven-day running average of daily cases in Iredell County sits at 140, which is a height that hasn’t been reached since the end of January. However, the county is still a long way from setting the record in that category, which sits at 204.4, set on Dec. 21.
So far this week, 387 residents of Iredell County have gotten the first of their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, helping the county surpass 81,000 people that have received at least their first dose. Additionally, 478 people have received their second dose, bringing the total residents that are fully vaccinated to 76,571. However, North Carolina is still well below the state average in the percentage of the county populations that has at least gotten one dose. Statewide, more than 5.4 million people have gotten their first of two doses, equating to roughly 56% of the population. In Iredell, only 44.6% of the population has gotten their first shot.
On Aug. 6, the NCDHHS reported that they would be ending their own County Alert System with the data deferring to the Center for Disease Control’s numbers. According to the CDC, Iredell is labeled as a “Red” county, signifying a high rate of community transmission with a 14.1% positivity rate.
Statewide, according to NCDHHS a total of 1,279,500 cases have been reported in North Carolina. The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,756. There have been 15,075 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.