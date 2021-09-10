15 COVID-19 deaths, 980 new cases reported in Iredell County this week

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,780 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday afternoon, an increase of 195 new cases since their last report on Thursday afternoon.

In total, 980 new coronavirus cases were reported in Iredell in the four days of reporting this week. Despite setting a new single-day record of 516 cases on Tuesday, 90 fewer cases were reported in the shortened week compared to last week. However, this past week still ranks as the fifth-worst week for COVID-19 spread in the county during the pandemic.

The 1,519 new cases confirmed by the Iredell County Health Department in just the 10 days of the month represents a 78.9% increase over the same period of time in August when just 849 new cases were reported.

If the county stays on its current pace in September, a near-record-setting 4,577 cases could be reported. The only month with more is January 2021, where 4,759 cases were reported.

An additional two COVID-related deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the total in Iredell County to 268. In the four days of reporting this week, a total of eight residents of the county passed away after a battle with coronavirus. So far in just the first 10 days of September, 15 people have died in Iredell, matching the entire month of August.