141 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell on Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 11,273 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 141 coronavirus cases since Monday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 133.

For the second time in the last four days, Iredell County reported a coronavirus test positivity rate of more than 20 percent at 20.1. The positivity rate has been greater than 18 percent since Jan. 4.

With 1,904 new cases already reported this month in Iredell County, January now ranks as the second worst month of the pandemic, trailing only December. However, at the current pace, that record will be broken on or near Jan. 22.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 6,851 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon. In total, 635,975 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,940. The total number of completed tests is 7,669,546.

In Iredell County, there are 64 people hospitalized with coronavirus, a noticeable decrease from what was reported on Monday.